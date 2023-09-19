Over 40 organic businesses, food producers, processors and advisory services have come together this year to create an “organic village” at the National Ploughing Championships.

The village is co-hosted by National Organic Training Skillnet (NOTS) and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The co-hosts have described it to be “a one-stop shop” for organics that showcases the importance of organic farming.

NOTS said that the area will act as the “go-to” area, at Block 3, Row 16, Stand 283, for anyone interested in converting to organic farming.

It will provide information on various grants, training and advice for conversion practices.

The village will run over the three days of the Ploughing, from today (Tuesday, September 19) to Thursday (September 21) in Ratheniska, Co. Laois.

Organic village

Some of the leading organic food processors in Ireland will have stands at the village.

This include brands such as Flahavans, Glenisk, Aurivo, Good Herdsmen, Fruit Hill Farm, some organic meat processors and more.

Manager of NOTS, Sean McGloin said that the village provides a decision-making process on farms for agriculture.

“All of the relevant organisations, from the department, and the Organic Certification Bodies will all be on hand to answer queries, and there will also be plenty of knowledge sharing available from advisory bodies such as Teagasc and the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA),” McGloin added.

Speaking about the village, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Pippa Hackett said: “In the last year we have seen huge growth in organics and we’re expecting this positive momentum to continue.

“This is our second year funding the organic village with NOTS and it has doubled in size which is a reflection of the development of the sector.”