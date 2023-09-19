Co. Kildare-based Pearson Milking Technology has marked 75 years in business at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

Founded in 1948 by Eric and Florence Pearson, Pearson Milking Technology is a third-generation family run business.

Now, 75 years later, Pearson has entered the Asia market and is in the process of doubling its manufacturing facilities.

Pearson

The company, which began selling bucket units and pipeline machines, quickly moved into herringbone parlours.

1982 marked the beginning of international export for Pearson, with the first exports going to Egypt.

In more recent times the company has developed a remote log in technology to allow its specialists access any of its milking parlour to monitor and give remote assistance.

This innovation was aided by the opening of the new Pearson Milking Technology global headquarters in 2016.

With growing milk requirement globally, Pearson expanded into South Asia and continued with agtech research and development.

This led to its Automated Body Condition Scoring technology, Bullseye.

75 years

Speaking at the anniversary event this morning (Tuesday, September 19) at the Pearson tent at the National Ploughing Championships, Minister of State Martin Heydon, noted the impact that this Irish company has had on south Kildare.

“What Eric and Florence started, Alan took on and grew. He then had the foresight to recognise the talent he had in David and Lloyd and passed the company on,” he said.

“To trust the next generation to grow the company further and every step of the way it has gotten stronger – because of that strong ethic and because at its heart it is a family business with all the values that go with that.”

He also complimented Pearson on the role it has had on employment in Co. Kildare and congratulated Pearson on its success. Minister of State Martin Heydon

Also speaking this morning at the Pearson tent was Anna May McHugh, National Ploughing Association (NPA) managing director, who also congratulated Pearson on its success.

She said that Pearson is just one of the successful companies and organisations which have come from Athy, others being the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Marca, and the National Ploughing Association itself. Anna May McHugh

She wished the company well and hoped that it will celebrate its many years in business – although she said that she doesn’t expect to be present at that event.