The leaders of three of the country’s farming organisations are live now on Agriland’s livestream from the National Ploughing Championships, which got underway at midday today (Tuesday, September 19).

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president, Tim Cullinan; Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) president, Pat McCormack; and president of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) Dermot Kelleher are joining Agriland editor Stella Meehan live on stage.

As livestream partner of the National Ploughing Association (NPA), the Agriland team, in association with UPMC, will bring you right to the heart of the action at Ploughing 2023 with live panel discussions at the Agriland pavilion located at Block 3, Row 18, Stand 305 which are open to the public.

Our team of reporters will also be out and about speaking with exhibitors and visitors at the three-day event in Ratheniska, Co. Laois.

Each day the livestream, which can be viewed on the Agriland website and YouTube channel, will cover all of the important issues in Irish agriculture from 12:00p.m to 4:00p.m every day.

Later today, the livestream will feature Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, who will be on the stage in the Agriland pavilion.

Today’s guests will also include Macra president, Elaine Houlihan and John Joe Fitzgerald of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA).

There will be a panel discussion on the dairy sector featuring Joe Patton from Teagasc and Jack Keenan, a dairy farmer from Co. Wicklow.

Jim O’Toole of Bord Bia and Prof. Frank O’Mara, director of Teagasc, will also appear on the stage.

The National Ploughing Championships normally attracts many politicians who are keen to engage with the farming community.

Today’s panel debate will feature the leader of the Social Democrats Holly Cairns and Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey.

This year sees the IFA national elections take place and Agriland will be hosting a live debate between Martin Stapleton and Francie Gorman – the two men vying to become the next IFA president.

And it would not be the National Ploughing Championships without NPA managing director, Anna May McHugh who will also join us on the Agriland stage.