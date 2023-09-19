The 2023 National Ploughing Championships (NPC) are underway at Ratheniska, Co. Laois, and Agriland is on site to bring you all the action.

Agriland is the official livestream partner for the NPC and in association with UPMC, will broadcast each day of the Ploughing from the Agriland pavilion at Stand 305 between 12:00p.m and 4:00p.m.

The broadcast will include panel discussions covering everything from politics to dairy, beef to solar, and interviews from around the site itself with various trade stands.

Here’s a run down of the panel discussions which will be broadcast on Agriland, and its YouTube channel, over the course of today (Tuesday, September 19).

What’s on today?

Agriland editor Stella Meehan will kick off today’s panel discussions with the heads of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Tim Cullinan, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), Pat McCormack, and Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), Dermot Kelleher, at 12:00p.m.

This will be followed by a discussion with Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) vice-president John Joe Fitzgerald and Macra president Elaine Houlihan at roughly 12:30p.m (times may vary by a few minutes).

At 1:00p.m, Agriland’s dairy specialist Brian McDonnell will be joined on the Agriland stage by Joe Patton, head of knowledge transfer, Teagasc and Jack Keenan, a dairy farmer from Co. Wicklow for a special dairy panel.

Half an hour later at 1:30p.m, Holly Cairns, Social Democrats and TD Colm Markey MEP will take to the stage for today’s panel debate.

At 2:00p.m, Jim O’Toole CEO, Bord Bia and Prof. Frank O’Mara, director, Teagasc, will take part in a discussion led by Agriland deputy editor Francess McDonell.

At 2:30p.m, IFA presidential candidates Francie Gorman and Martin Stapleton will go head to head.

The last two panel discussion will be one-on-one interviews; at 3:00p.m, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue will stage the stage, followed by Anna May McHugh, NPA director at 3:30p.m.

The Agriland tent at Ploughing 2023

Visitors to Ploughing 2023 can watch all the discussions above live in person at the Agriland tent (Row 18, Stand 305), where they can rest for a few minutes, and charge their phones if needs be.

At the Agriland tent visitors can also enter our exclusive Ploughing competition to win a €25,000 solar installation including a car charger in association with Local Power Ltd.

If the sight of powerful machinery around the site has you craving some horsepower, then try your skill at one of our tractor racing simulators, to see if you can get your name of the leaderboard.

And as usual, we will have an array of Agriland merchandise on sale for you to take home a memory from the day out at Ploughing 2023.

The Agriland livestream will be broadcast on the website and app, as well as the Agriland YouTube channel, for those that can’t make the Ploughing in person.