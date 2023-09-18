Finishing touches are being made to the site of the 2023 National Ploughing Championships, the three-day event which is set to get underway in Ratheniska, Co. Laois tomorrow (Tuesday, September 19).

This year, Agriland Media Group is partnering with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) as the official livestream partner for the event.

The Agriland livestream will feature video updates from across the trade stands and ploughing fields at the event as well as interviews and panel discussions.

The Agriland pavilion is located at Block 3, Row 18, Stall 305.

The site map for Ploughing 2023 is available to view as a PDF file here, and the list of exhibitors is available to view here.

A map of the site is pictured below:

The NPA said that there will be “millions” worth of agricultural and plant machinery on display over the three days (September 19-21), featuring an extensive range of agricultural technology and equipment, with the opportunity to see these in action in the machinery demonstration area.

“Visitors can take the opportunity to admire the marvelous-quality livestock on display and learn about livestock management, genetics, nutrition and healthcare,” the NPA said.

According to the association, sustainability is a key theme again for Ploughing 2023.

“This year at [the] Ploughing there will be numerous green initiatives,” the NPA said.

“For example, the NPA will be promoting the use of recyclable products; food waste will be converted into energy through an anaerobic digester; and there will also be solar-panelled lighting towers, cardboard compactors, litter fines, and waste separation operations on-site.”

It added: “The Ploughing is a haven for foodies, as all sectors of the food chain are represented from producer to retailer, artisan foods, craft beers, celebrity chefs, cookery competitions and much more.”