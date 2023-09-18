The National Ploughing Championships (NPC) takes place from tomorrow (Tuesday, September 19) to Thursday (September 21) at Ratheniska, Co. Laois and Agriland Media Group will be on site to ensure you don’t miss any of the action.

As livestream partner of the NPC, the Agriland team, in association with UPMC, will bring you right to the heart of the action at Ploughing 2023 with live panel discussions at the Agriland pavilion and our team of reporters out and about doing interviews with exhibitors and visitors. Want to find out more about Agriland Media – come see us at the National Ploughing Championships 2023 at stand 305.

But in the meantime here’s a taster of what to expect… pic.twitter.com/1oGcp6oq9i— Agriland (@AgrilandIreland) September 11, 2023

Whether you plan to attend the Ploughing in person or watch it live online, you won’t miss a minute of the action by staying tuned to the Agriland app, or visiting our trade stand.

Live panels at the Ploughing

On Tuesday, September 19, Agriland’s live schedule will begin at 12:00p.m with a live panel discussion with the heads of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Tim Cullinan, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), Pat McCormack, and Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), Dermot Kelleher.

This will be followed by an interesting panel discussion at approximately 12:30p.m on all things dairy, with head of knowledge transfer with Teagasc Joe Patton, dairy farmer Jack Keenan and Agriland dairy journalist, Brian McDonnell.

Other highlights of the livestream panel discussion at the Agriland pavilion tomorrow (Tuesday), include CEO of Bord Bia, Jim O’Toole and director of Teagasc, Prof. Frank O’Mara.

The two candidates vying for the top role in the IFA, Francie Gorman and Martin Stapleton will also go head-to-head in a panel debate at 2:30p.m and we’ll chat to National Ploughing Association (NPA) Anna May McHugh.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue will join the Agriland team tomorrow at 3:00p.m for a discussion on topical agriculture issues, also at the Agriland Pavilion, located at Row 18, stand 305.

Wednesday

Live panel discussions on Wednesday (September 20), will focus on digital content creation involving agriculture and some of those making an impact spreading the message of agriculture through platforms such as Instagram, X – formerly known as Twitter – and TikTok.

There will also be a panel debate between the candidates for the deputy president of IFA role, Pat Murphy and Alice Doyle at approximately 1:00p.m Wednesday.

Minister of State with responsibility for forestry, Pippa Hackett, will join the Agriland team live on stage at the Agriland pavilion at 1:30p.m on Wednesday.

There will also be a live discussion on tillage at 2:00p.m with Shay Phelan from Teagasc, IFA Tillage chair, Kieran McEvoy, and Agriland journalist, Richard Halleron.

Other highlights of the live discussion schedule at the Agriland stand include a panel on organics as well as a panel discussing health, safety and well-being with representatives of UPMC and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

A special panel dedicated to women in farming will also feature with a number of special guests, including Sandra Hayes from Teagasc, Ciara Lynch from Women in Dairy and Paula Fitzsimons from ACORNS.

Thursday

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Martin Heydon, will join us at the Agriland tent for a livestream discussion at 12:00p.m on Thursday and this will be followed by a panel discussion on all things beef-related.

The beef panel will include, Pearse Kelly, head of drystock with Teagasc, Joe Burke, beef sector manager at Bord Bia and Agriland beef journalist, Breifne O’Brien.

There will also be panel discussions on finance and managing farm debt, as well as political viewpoints with several politicians from across the political spectrum.

Also of interest will be a panel discussion on the sheep sector at 2:00p.m and renewable energy and innovations in agriculture at 2:30p.m.

Later at 3:00p.m, we will have guests from the machinery and contracting sector to discuss challenges and opportunities.

The Agriland pavilion at the Ploughing

Come visit us at the Agriland pavilion, located at Row 18, stand 305 during your visit to Ploughing 2023 where will have free phone-charging points, if your battery is running low.

You can also enter our exclusive Ploughing competition to win a €25,000 solar installation including a car charger in association with Local Power Ltd.

If the sight of powerful machinery around the site has you craving some horsepower, then try your skill at one of our tractor racing simulators, to see if you can get your name of the leaderboard.

And as usual, we will have an array of Agriland merchandise on sale for you to take home a memory from the day out at Ploughing 2023.

If all of that is not enough, just swing by and take a seat and listen to some of the live discussions on stage as part of our livestream or just say hello to the Agriland team.

The livestream will be available on YouTube, Agriland website or app, and Facebook.