Farmers who visit the Agriland stand at this year’s National Ploughing Championships will be in with a chance to win a solar PV installation from Local Power Ltd. worth €25,000.

The prize consists of a 7.5 kilowatt (kW) solar PV system including a device to heat water in the dairy or in the home.

The package comes with 10kW of battery storage, which buffers between energy use and generation.

The winner will also be presented with an electric vehicle (EV) car charger.

To enter the competition farmers must call to the Agriland tent located at Block 3 Row 18 Stand 305 at the National Ploughing Championships and sign up for the free Agriland newsletter.

“We’re delighted to partner with Agriland to offer this prize,” Pat Smith, chief executive of Local Power, said.

“Renewable energy and reducing energy bills is a very important aspect of every farm and home.

“What we’re offering is a very substantial premium solar PV system for some lucky winner through the Agriland tent over the coming days,” he said. Pat Smith, chief executive of Local Power

Smith said the system could be installed on the farm or the farmhouse, as in many cases both are served from the same electricity supply.

“It’s a runner for the home or the business,” he said.

Established around seven years ago, Local Power Ltd., specialises in installing solar PV systems on farms, businesses and homes nationwide.

“Our ambition always is to provide the best quality technology to our clients. We’re delighted that so many of them come from the farming community,” Smith said.

“We have a very strong backup administrative support to underpin three different roofing teams across the country and about four electrical teams that do our work,” he added.

The Local Power chief executive said that the National Ploughing Championships are a very important opportunity for businesses to engage with the farming community.

“We look forward to do that, to doing that over the next three days on the Agriland stand, and hopefully, the weather won’t be too bad!” Smith said.