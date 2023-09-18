If you are planning to head to the National Ploughing Championships (NPC) at Ratheniska, Co. Laois from tomorrow (Tuesday, September 19) to Thursday (September 21), Agriland has done some of the hard work for you and has been checking out what there is to see ahead of the gates opening.

The three-day event usually attracts a crowd of almost 300,000 visitors and 1,700 exhibitors over the course of the event.

This is the second year in a row that “Europe’s largest outdoor event” is taking place at Ratheniska, Co. Laois and while organisers are hoping to the weather to clear, the rain hasn’t halted preparations.

The Agriland team was out and about around the Ploughing site as exhibitors, NPA staff and volunteers got set up for what is expected to be a bumper crowd and competitors prepared for the competition that lies ahead.

Advertisement

Throughout the three days of the Ploughing, Agriland will be on site, keeping you up-to-date with all the latest from the tillage fields and the trade stand area.

Agriland is the live stream partner for the NPC and in association with UPMC, will broadcast each day of the Ploughing from the Agriland pavilion at stand 305 between 12:00p.m and 4:00p.m.

There will be a diverse line-up of panel discussions covering everything from politics to dairy, beef to solar.

Among the guests who will be joining Agriland for the live stream are Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, CEO of Bord Bia, Jim O’Toole, Minister of State, Pippa Hackett and ‘agri-influencer’ – Katie Shanahan.

Advertisement

Visitors to the Agriland stand will also have the opportunity to charge their phones while they watch some panel discussions or prove that they have the best tractor skills with our virtual reality tractor racing simulators.

There is also a chance to enter a fantastic competition in association with Local Power Ltd. for a €25,000 solar installation including a car charger.

We will also have daily highlights videos from the Ploughing on our website and app as well as YouTube each evening, so be sure to keep an eye out for anyone you recognise as we mingle and meet some of the visitors to Ploughing 2023.