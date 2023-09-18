The Green Party has “warmly welcomed” the decision by An Bord Pleanála to refuse planning permission for the proposed Shannon LNG terminal in Co. Kerry.

Shannon LNG, a subsidiary of New Fortess Energy, had sought permission for the €650 million power plant and energy park at a site at the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank on the Shannon estuary.

The company was seeking 10-year permission for the 600MW power plant, battery energy storage system, floating storage and regasification unit, jetty, onshore receiving facilities and above-ground installations.

However, An Bord Pleanála said on Friday (September 15) that it would not be appropriate to permit or proceed with the development of any LNG terminals until a review of the security of Ireland’s energy supply is completed.

The Green Party said the decision of the board vindicates the party’s position that “the future doesn’t lie in increasing our reliance in dirty, imported fossil fuels but in clean, home-produced renewable energy”.

“It is important to dispel the notion, because it is false, that this project is needed for energy security,” Brian Leddin, Green Party TD for Limerick City, said.

“The draft technical analysis by Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) published earlier this year poured cold water on Shannon LNG from an energy security point of view.

“Ireland needs a strategic storage facility, not a commercially operated LNG hub, which is what Shannon LNG was intended to be.

“The government’s energy security review will recommend a far better energy security solution in the coming weeks,” he said.

“An Bord Pleanála’s decision is a very positive step for climate.

“This country is on a path to becoming a renewable energy leader, particularly with the development of the offshore wind resource in the coming years.

“It is Ireland’s industrial revolution and it will provide thousands of high skilled jobs for our country, and particularly for the west coast,” Leddin added.

The TD claimed that a commercial facility would only increase private industry’s use of fossil fuels which would leave the country even more vulnerable in the event of an interruption to LNG supplies.

“The analysis has shown that long-term energy security is best achieved through substantial growth in clean, renewable energy; improvements in energy efficiency and electrification of heat and transport.

“This will minimise the imports of fossil energy in the long-term,” he said.