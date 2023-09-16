The decision by An Bord Pleanála to refuse permission for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Co. Kerry is, according to an Irish MEP, “against” the policy of the EU.

Following the decision made yesterday (September 15), Ireland South Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly has spoken against the planning refusal for the €650 million power plant and energy park at a site at the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank on the Shannon estuary.

Kelly said: “I firmly believe that the decision to refuse the development of a LNG terminal in the Shannon estuary is a strategic mistake for Ireland.

“This decision goes against the direction of EU policy, at a time when huge efforts are being made in Europe to boost our energy independence and resilience.”

In refusing permission, An Bord Pleanála said that it would not be appropriate to permit or proceed with the development of any LNG terminals until a review of the security of Ireland’s energy supply is completed. Location of the site where planning was refused Source: Ordnance Survey Ireland and An Bord Pleánala

The board said this review is a key priority in considering the risks to energy supply, the need for energy storage, fuel diversification and additional capacity to import energy.

Kelly also mentioned the lost potential of the investment in Co. Kerry and what it could mean for the south-west region.

Advertisement

“This planned investment enjoyed wide support amongst the local community in north Kerry, who are aware of the job opportunities and investment such a plant could bring to the area,” Kelly said.

“As one of the deepest ports in Europe, the Shannon estuary must be front and centre of Ireland’s industrial policy.

“I would like to see a full detailed analysis as to the impact that the decision not to have a Shannon LNG terminal will have on Ireland’s energy security,” Kelly concluded.

An Bord Pleanála

Meanwhile, Mattie McGrath TD has said that the decision to reject the planning permission by An Bord Pleanála for the LNG facility will leave Ireland “perilously dependent on the UK ” for a gas supply.

“Today, Ireland is the only western EU nation without an LNG storage facility, and this decision could have dire consequences.”

“An Bord Pleanála’s decision to deny the construction of an LNG terminal in county Kerry is a major blow to our energy security.

As LNG would be the primary fuel source for the proposed power plant in north Kerry, An Bord Pleanála said that the development “at this time” would be contrary to current government policy.

Advertisement

“In the absence of such policy support, such development would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” the board said.

Deputy McGrath said: “This decision is not just short-sighted; it’s a disaster for our energy security. The reality is that we urgently need an LNG terminal to ensure a consistent energy supply, especially during periods of low renewable energy production.”

“This planning outcome, driven by the government’s energy policy, will have a detrimental impact on our national economy and the electricity bills of every citizen.”

It was noted that the An Bord Pleanála inspector assigned to the case had recommended that certain elements of the overall proposal should be granted permission.

However, the board decided that those elements were “integral components” to the overall development.

“Despite the pressing need for such facilities, Shannon LNG’s €650 million project, including a gas-powered power plant, battery storage, and an LNG terminal, was denied permission,” McGrath said.

“The decision fails to consider the significant economic and energy security benefits the project would bring,” he concluded.