An Bord Pleanála has today (Friday, September 15) announced that it has refused permission for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Co. Kerry.

Shannon LNG, a subsidiary of New Fortess Energy, had sought permission for the €650 million power plant and energy park at a site at the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank on the Shannon estuary.

The company was seeking 10-year permission for the 600MW power plant, battery energy storage system, floating storage and regasification unit, jetty, onshore receiving facilities and above ground installations.

The development would have exported natural gas to the national network via a 26-km Shannon pipeline which was previously granted permission.

An Bord Pleanála

In refusing permission, An Bord Pleanála said that it would not be appropriate to permit or proceed with the development of any LNG terminals until a review of the security of Ireland’s energy supply is completed.

The board said this review is a key priority in considering the risks to energy supply, the need for energy storage, fuel diversification and additional capacity to import energy.

It was noted that the “initial technical analysis” from the uncompleted review does not support the development of a commercially operated LNG floating storage and regasification unit.

As LNG would be the primary fuel source for the proposed power plant in north Kerry, An Bord Pleanála said that the development “at this time” would be contrary to current government policy.

“In the absence of such policy support, such development would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area,” the board said.

It was noted that the An Bord Pleanála inspector assigned to the case had recommended that certain elements of the overall proposal should be granted permission.

However, the board decided that those elements were “integral components” to the overall development.

The decision, publishing on the planning authority’s website, also notes that €35,860 in costs is due to be recouped from the applicant.