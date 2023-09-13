Over €4.3 million has been paid out to farmers and agri-businesses under the government’s Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS).

The latest statistics published today (Wednesday, September 13) by Revenue show that as of September 9, 30,475 businesses across all sectors had registered for the scheme.

26,483 of these have commenced the claim process, 18,487 businesses have fully completed claims, while 7,996 have claims in process.

56,126 claims have been approved, these approved claims have a value of just over €129 million.

2,582 registrations for the government scheme were made from the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector by September 9.

3,073 claims from the sector have been approved by Revenue to receive the support.

The data shows that the value of approved claims is €4.49 million, and the value of paid claims stands at €4.32 million.

According to Revenue, 1,198 approved claims in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector related to enterprises with no employees.

1,504 approved claimed related to businesses with 1-9 employees, 300 had 10-49 employees, while 71 had over 50 employees.

TBESS

TBESS was introduced by the government to support qualifying businesses with increases in their electricity or natural gas (energy) costs.

The scheme, which is being administered by Revenue, provides for a cash payment to qualifying businesses.

Revenue has reminded eligible businesses that the deadline to submit claims for TBESS is September 30, 2023.

The facility to make claims in relation to energy bills from periods commencing September 1, 2022 up to July 31, 2023 is available until that date.

The TBESS claim portal can be accessed via the e-Repayments system in Revenue’s Online Service (ROS).

To make a claim, a business will need all electricity and natural gas bills for the reference period of September 1, 2021 to July 2022 and for the claim periods from September 2022 to date.

Eligible businesses that have not yet registered for the TBESS, or have not yet started or fully completed the claim process for any claim periods are encouraged to do so.

Revenue said that there are a number of incomplete registrations and claims on ROS for TBESS.

It reminded businesses that this scheme is a two-step process, with registration being a necessary first step for access to the scheme, followed by claim submission.