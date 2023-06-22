Ireland’s energy prices were the second highest in the EU behind Denmark, according to a new report from statistics agency, Eurostat.

The data shows that Irish energy prices were 38% above the EU average.

The cost of food including bread and cereals; meat; fish; milk; cheese; eggs; oils and fats; fruits; vegetables; potatoes; other food and non-alcoholic beverages was almost 15.5% higher than the EU average.

The cost of food was also the fourth highest in the EU.

The Eurostat research found that overall consumer prices in Ireland were higher than in any other EU country last year.

In Ireland, prices were 46 % above the EU average, followed by Denmark (45%) and Luxembourg (37%).

The lowest levels were recorded in Romania where prices were 42% below the EU average, followed by Bulgaria and Poland. Image: Eurostat

The data found that Ireland is the most expensive for alcoholic beverages and tobacco with more than twice the EU average.

The price of consumer electronics was 6.3% above the EU average in Ireland, while household appliances were 6.5% above average.

Furniture prices in Ireland were close to the EU and clothing prices were 3.3% below average.

The data is based on price surveys covering more than 2,000 consumer goods and services which were conducted across 36 European countries participating in the Eurostat-OECD Purchasing Power Parities (PPP) programme.