Dairy farmer, Conor Casey has said he “enjoyed the interaction with other farmers who are keen to learn” after a technology demonstration farm (TDF) visit on property.

Conor Casey’s 240 cow dairy farm was appointed as a dairy TDF under the theme of Genetic Selection and Fertility Management.

The first TDFs were appointed in 2019 and since then, over 500 TDF visits have been completed, with one of the latest being held at the Casey dairy farm at Cloughmills in Co. Antrim.

According to the College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), TDFs provide a network of local farms “which allow other farmers the opportunity” to see new technology and innovations which they could adopt on their own farms.

Advertisement

Technology Demonstration Farms

The Casey family farm is run by father and son team, Cahal and Conor, who manage the Carnhill herd of pedigree Holstein cows, milked on four robots, with the replacement heifers contract reared on a local farm.

The herd is renowned for quality animals, selling heifers, bulls and cows to local farmers and beyond.

The family believes this has been a big factor in the current success of this herd, which is in the top 10 in the United Kingdom (UK), based on profitable lifetime index (PLI) and leading to 12 bulls going to artificial insemination (AI).

Kenneth Johnston, Innovation Technology Evaluation Demonstration (ITEDS) scheme manager, CAFRE said that meticulous record keeping and attention to detail has brought this farm to where it is today.

Advertisement

Following the recent visit, organised through Cogent UK, Casey said: “As a Dairy Genetic Selection and Fertility Management TDF farmer, I have been pleased to host a series of groups of farmers since I was appointed.

“I have been a TDF farmer since July 2021 and have enjoyed hosting the visits immensely. I am looking forward to hosting more visits over the months ahead.”

Adrian McPhillips from Cogent UK, which arranged the visit, said that there is currently a great interest from farmers in technology and innovation.

He stated: “The message delivered by Conor was excellent while the feedback received from the farmers’ group that I brought to the farm was very positive, so all in all, it was a very good day.”