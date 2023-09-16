Taaffe Auctions conducted its 144th Carnaross Dairy Sale at Carnaross Mart with 150 head on offer at Co. Meath-based mart on Wednesday (September 13).

The sale was the first of the autumn sales for Michael Taaffe from Taaffe Auctions, who stated that there was a strong trade for heavy milking freshly calved heifers and cows.

However, he also noted that buyers were noticeably more cautious for lots which may not have been of the highest quality.

Taaffe Auctions

The top price at the sale went to Lot 63: Sprucegrove Tazz Peggy from Seamus and Aidan Foody, Ballina, Co. Mayo.

Sired by Luck-E Artisan-Red, this fresh heifer calved on August 15, and sold for 2,740gns giving 36L/day.

Her dam Sprucegrove Unix A Peggy (VG88) gave 10,870kg of milk in her second lactation with fat of 3.10% and protein of 3.14% – equating to 678kg of milk solids.

West of Ireland consignors also claimed the next two highest prices in the sale.

Carnaross Dairy Sale

Massmore Dairies from Tuam, Co. Galway sold a great group of 10 cows and sold Lot 46 Massmore Hail Venus for 2,620gns.

This Siemers Modesty Hail daughter sold fresh on her second lactation giving 40L/day; in her first lactation she produced 6,824kg of milk and 490kg of milk solids.

Her dam Massmore Awb Venus is projected to produce 9,245kg of milk and 662kg of milk solids.

Massmore Dairies also claimed the third-highest-priced cow with Lot 84 selling for 2,600gns.

This second calf cow, Massmore Halogen Ella with an economic breeding index (EBI) of €234 sold, giving 35L/day.

This Reary-Halogen-sired heifer produced 5,884kg of milk and 460kg of milk solids in her first lactation.

Heifers from Michael and Richard McDonnell’s Cannontown herd in Co. Louth achieved the next highest prices both (Lots 41 and 42) selling for 2,580gns each.

Lot 41: Cannontown Spectre Gaseuse, calved since July 26 is sired by De-Su 13050 Spectre-Et. Her dam produced 9,662kg of milk and 724kg of milk solids in her third lactation.

Lot 42: Cannontown Skywalker Cassy, calved since August 25 is sired by Bomaz Skywalker-Et and dams produced 10,486kg of milk and 794kg of milk solids in her third lactation.

The sale concluded with a superb group of springing heifers due from October to December to beef sires and consigned by a Co. Wexford farmer – this group sold to a top price of 1,600gns.