Terra Nutritech, a leading nutrition provider, and Eurogene, a renowned genetics company, have teamed up with Pitfield Animal Science to improve farm efficiency in Ireland.

This collaboration, which involves an exclusive distribution partnership between the companies, will be seen at the Eurogene stand at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois next week.

The partnership will see farmers given the tools to combine technologies with genetics which focus on promoting sustainable practices and making farms more productive.

Collaboration

The partnership between Terra Nutritech and Eurogene will enable Irish farmers to access the latest advancements in livestock nutrition and genetics, improving the overall efficiency of the herd on the farm.

Pitfield Animal Science, a provider of animal health solutions, will exclusively offer drenches to Eurogene customers nationwide.

Padraig Hennessy, CEO of Terra Nutritech, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Eurogene and Pitfield Animal Science to support Irish farmers in their pursuit of productivity and sustainability.

“Our collective expertise will enable farmers to implement advanced solutions that drive efficiency while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental stewardship.”

The collaboration is aimed to allow farmers to gain the necessary tools and knowledge in order to enhance the productivity on their farms, and reduce their environmental impact.

As part of the partnership, Terra Nutritech and Eurogene will collaborate on educational initiatives and workshops for farmers.

This collaboration aims to equip farmers with industry insights and support, and help them to maximise their productivity while minimising their environmental impact.

Farm efficiency

Terra Nutritech develops mineral supplements for livestock designed to optimize animal health, improve fertility rates, enhance feed efficiency, and promote overall performance.

Through its research, Pitfield Animal Science develops specialised animal diets to meet the unique nutritional needs of different livestock.

Larry Burke, CEO of Eurogene said: “The partnership with Terra Nutritech and Pitfield Animal Science is a significant step forward for Irish farmers.

“By combining cutting-edge genetics and innovative animal health solutions, we are dedicated to helping farmers achieve their goals and create a more sustainable future for Irish agriculture.

Pitfield Animal Science’s John Joe Murphy said: “We are proud to be exclusively offer drenches to Eurogene customers nationwide.

“This collaboration aims to provide farmers with a comprehensive approach to livestock health, ensuring optimal performance and well-being.”