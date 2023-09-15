A new world first ‘zero-emission’ malting plant is set to be established in Co, Carlow, now that Carlow County Council has granted planning permission for the development.

Thornhill Agri Ltd. has been given approval for a malting plant at Newstown, Ardattin, Tullow, Co. Carlow comprising two grain stores, modular malting units, a storage shed to house two water filtration units with four stainless steel cylindrical water storage tanks.

The new facility will also include three silos with concrete aprons and all associated site works and is expected to be a non-permanent structure, so it can be dismantled at any stage in the future.

Thornhill malting company said that it wanted to set up the malting plant to supply malting cereals to the “rapidly growing brewing and distilling industry” and the new facility will mean an additional four full-time jobs and two part-time jobs at the company.

To supply the new facility, up 25,000t of Irish grain will be needed, which according to the company is “opening a premium market for local tillage farmers”.

Advertisement

The aim is to reduce transport emissions by sourcing grain from cereal growers within a 15km radius of the new plant.

Conditions for new malting plant

The county council has granted approval with 17 planning conditions attached.

The malting company must register water abstraction with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and all external roof and wall finishes must be dark grey to match the existing buildings on site.

The company must also adhere to the mitigation measures outlined in the Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) which accompanied the planning application.

The council has stated that ‘best practicable means’ must be used to prevent or minimise noise and dust emissions during the construction phase of the new plant.