Delegates attending the recent Teagasc/Boortmalt malting barley conference were told that seeding rate is a key determinant of final yields.

Rebecca Bayley, the new Teagasc/Boortmalt joint programme advisor, addressed the event.

“It is recommended to sow 350 seeds/m2 in order to achieve the 300 plants/m2,” she said.

Seeding rate will depend on the different varieties and their thousand grain weight (TGW).

Seeding rate, in terms of kg/ha, can be determined by multiplying the TGW value for a variety by the target plant population per m² and dividing the answer by the expected establishment rate.

“In good conditions, the target plant population should remain constant at 300 plants/m²,” Bayley stated.

“It is the plant count within that crop that determines, to a large extent, final yield.”

Bayley also highlighted the need for growers to ensure that the TGW of the seeds they sow is in line with the recommended values for the respective varieties.

Malting barley varieties

The three main malting barley varieties are grown in Ireland are Planet, Laureate and Mermaid.

Bayley will be working closely with the five monitor farmers, which make up an integral of the Boortmalt/Teagasc malting barley development programme.

They are located in the counties of Wexford, Carlow and Laois.

Courtesy of the presentation to the conference, Bayley related the most recent results of trial programmes carried out her by predecessor, Eoin Lyons.

“The work looked at two key areas – seeding rate and the use of plant growth regulators to boost tillering rates,” she said.

“The fundamental conclusion arrived, where growth regulators are concerned, is that they are not needed to boost tillering rates if the initial seeding rates have been adhered to.

“However, when these products are applied, the timing and the weather must be right.”

Farm walks

Bayley confirmed that trial work on monitor farms will continue apace during 2023.

She added:

“Regular farm walks will be hosted throughout the grazing season. A monthly malting barley advisory newsletter will also be distributed to Bootmalt growers in 2023.”

Rebecca Bayley has recently taken up her new position.

A native of Bunclody in Co. Wexford, she is a masters graduate from Harper Adams University College, where she investigated the role of integrated pest management (IPM) within sustainable agricultural systems.

She completed her primary degree at Waterford Institute of Technology.

Bayley indicated that three of the monitor farmers had started planting 2023 malting barley crops. The remaining two will follow over the coming days.