Teagasc health and safety specialist, Francis Bligh has outlined steps to remain safe while using an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV).

Teagasc warns that ATV crashes “can kill on impact”. It stated that when an ATV turns over it can crush the chest area with its weight or cause an impact injury.

As part of Farm Safety Week, today (Tuesday, July 18) focuses on quad safety.

The Health and Safety Authoirty (HSA) outlines the main causes of serious or fatal injury associated with ATV/quad bikes as:

Being thrown off during vehicle overturns or after loss of control;

Collisions with structures, trees, poles, other vehicles;

Being trapped under an overturned machine;

Being drowned under a quad bike overturned in a water course;

Pedestrians being struck or run over by an ATV/quad bikes.

According to the HSA, over the past decade there have been 10 farm fatalities involving quads, of which two were under 18 and six were over 65 years of age.

Safe guidelines

Bligh said that users should follow the legal requirements of using ATVs in order to ensure safety.

By November, all users by law must have undergone an ATV training course provided by a registered provider to a Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI) standard or equivalent.

Funding is currently available under the new national farm safety measure to cover 60% of the eligible cost of up to two quad bike helmets.

From November 20, 2023, it will be mandatory for all operators to wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including a helmet.

Other guidelines provided by Bligh include:

Engaging in training and gaining experience;

Brakes and drive lines must be regularly maintained;

On farms there can be an urge to drive faster to save time but inappropriate speed will increase the likelihood of losing control;

Stay on familiar routes to avoid coming into contact with electric fences, hidden field posts, rocks or pieces of machinery;

Travelling downhill requires skill and agility. The rider must move to the back of the bike to increase stability.

Bligh also advised against carrying other passengers on the one ATV.