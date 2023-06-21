Following the announcement of €1.5 million funding for farm safety, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for farm safety, Martin Heydon explained what exactly is included and who can apply.

The funding was launched today (June 21) at Teagasc, Oak Park, Co. Carlow. Applications will remain open until Friday, September 29.

The measures will provide financial contribution towards the cost of quad bike or ATV helmets and power take-off (PTO) shaft covers.

This is prior to when all quad operators will be legally required to wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear, including a quad helmet from November 20, 2023.

Minister Heydon told Agriland that the release of funding is to allow farmers to prepare for this change.

“We want to drive a change in behaviour and address unsafe practices such as operating a quad without a helmet or operating machinery with defective or missing PTO shaft covers.

“Farm safety should not cost an arm, or leg, or a life,” Minister Heydon said.

How to apply for funding

Minister Heydon explained at today’s launch, that farmers can apply for up to two quad (ATV) bike helmets and four PTO shaft covers with a grant rated 60%.

This is subject to the maximum eligible cost of €100 per PTO shaft cover, or €150 per quad bike helmet.

Farmers can now apply through the agfood website and tick the box under “farm safety measure for 2023” as an “expression of interest”.

Applicants must have had a Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) application this year.

After applying, farmers are free to purchase their PTO shaft covers or quad (ATV) bike helmet straight away. Receipts can then be submitted after purchase in order to claim back the grant.

“An Irish farmer is seven times more likely to lose their life in a farm safety incident than any other worker of over two million workers in this country in a workplace incident,” Minister Heydon said.

Minister Heydon explained that many farmers in Ireland have “near misses” or “close ones” when it comes to farm incidents, but “we have to make that unacceptable”.

“The less near misses we have, the less serious incidents and fatalities we will have,” he said.

“If investment in farm safety is never noticed after being introduced, it means it’s doing its job,” Minister Heydon said.