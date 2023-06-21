Aurivo has today (Wednesday, June 21) announced its milk price for May supplies as set by the processor’s board.

The board of Aurivo set its milk price at 37.6c/L, inclusive of standard bonuses and VAT.

This converts to the equivalent of 40.98c/L at EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat, Aurivo said.

Milk price for May supplies

Meanwhile, Carbery announced that it held its base milk price for May and that it will pay an average price to suppliers of 41.25c/L.

Advertisement

Last week Tirlán confirmed that it will pay a total of 40.08c/L including VAT, for May creamery milk supplies.

Arrabawn’s average milk price for May supplies, inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 41.47 c/L, the processor said.

Dairygold will offer a quoted milk price for May of 40c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses, and VAT.

Kerry Group will pay its suppliers a base milk price of 37c/L, including VAT, for milk at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat supplied in May.

Advertisement

In the Republic of Ireland (ROI) Lakeland Dairies has held the base price of milk for May at 37.35c/L including VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

GDT

In other dairy news, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) index has shown no percentage change after the latest trading event where 20,372MT of product was sold at an average price of $3,479/MT.

The index for butter increased by 5.5% to a price of $5,379/MT, while the index for anhydrous milk fat (AMF) rose by just 0.5% to $ 4,758/MT.

The cheddar sub-index slid by 3.3% for an average price of $4,533/MT, while the skim milk powder (SMP) sub-index fell by 2.3%, reflecting an average price of $2,667/MT.

Whole milk powder (WMP) recorded no percentage change in its sub-index, with an average price of $3,172/MT at the latest trading event.