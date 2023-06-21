A small team from the farming world has raised £10,000 for Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (NI) by pushing a bed at the Belfast Marathon.

The group comprised farmer and estate agent Libby Clarke; auctioneer Richard Beattie of Beatties livestock sales; John Long and Cappagh Young Farmers’ Club members, Adam Wilson, Matthew Wilson and Jason Sproule.

Belfast marathon

The Belfast Marathon organisers catered for mixture of abilities, including an eight-mile walk, team relay and the full 26.2 miles. The group of six opted to push a bed around the eight-mile course.

According to Clarke, from the moment the team announced its intention to take part in the Belfast City Marathon event, friends and family “dug deep” to support the chosen cause.

Image: Libby Clarke

“We are indebted to the overwhelming generosity of everyone who donated, it really is very humbling to see just how kind people are,” Clarke said.

Air ambulance NI

“What is perhaps not widely known is that the Air Ambulance NI is a charity, and relies heavily on fundraising to keep the service flying. It costs £2.5 million each year,” Clarke said.

Coming from a rural background, Clarke is more than of aware of how vital the service the Air Ambulance provides.

She underwent a hip replacement in December 2022 due to injuries she received by an intruder attack on her own farm nine years ago.

She said that the AW109 helicopter used by Air Ambulance NI (AANI) can reach “anywhere” in the province in approximately 25 minutes.

She added: “If a patient reaches hospital within the Golden Hour (60 minutes after their injury) their chances of survival are dramatically increased.

“Given that farming is one of the most hazardous occupations, the agri community is grateful for the AANI on a regular basis with 3.5 calls per week to a farm in Northern Ireland.”