The former chief executive of Bord Bia, Tara McCarthy has said that there are going to be “winners and losers” when it comes to the push towards agriculture becoming more sustainable.

She told an audience gathered for the Alltech ONE conference at Croke Park this week, “we know our industry is complex”.

McCarthy, who is now global vice president for environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) at Alltech, discussed demonstrating the return on investment (ROI) of sustainability.

“Our industry is navigating unprecedented disruption yet remains confident and committed to evolving towards a more sustainable food system,” McCarthy said.

“The key to success will be the development of innovative solutions, but even more critical the capacity of the industry to work together across the value chain.”

McCarthy said that “there is nobody doubting that the environment is in a crisis. What people are doubting is the road out”.

She added: “People have mixed views. They don’t trust the information that they are getting, they don’t even trust the science.

“You’re seeing policy getting much more tight, getting much more…I guess.. influential within this.”

She said that people working in agri-food sector need to understand the reasons to believe in the sector. “We need to have a collective view on that,” she said.

Views on environment in agri-food sector

Alltech recently launched a global value chain engagement study seeking industry input.

The initial findings indicate that there is a very real series of crises facing the agri-food industry and, for the most part, an acknowledgement and realistic view of the gravity of those challenges.

The research showed a strong level of optimism and positivity with 86% of respondents agreeing that the food system can rise to the challenge.

Respondents were similarly realistic about the need for support for the primary producers of the food that eight billion people on this planet eat, with 67% agreeing that unless the farmer is incentivised, things will never change.

The research also indicated that there is a recognition that the challenges ahead won’t be resolved without a huge degree of innovation and harnessing technology with 92% of respondents believing that technology and innovation are key to more sustainable food systems.

There is a near-universal recognition that there is going to need to be a collaborative conversation and effort up and down the value chain with 93% of respondents agreeing that we all have to work together to create a better food system for the future.