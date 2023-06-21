The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has today (Wednesday, June 21) launched Northern Ireland’s (NI) first ever consultation on carbon budgets.

According to DAERA the consultation will last 16 weeks and will run from June 21 until October 11, 2023.

Following the passing of the Climate Change Act, NI must now, by law, reach net zero by 2050 and have reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by at least 48% by 2030.

Carbon budget

A carbon budget is the maximum amount of GHG that can be emitted in a given period.

The United Kingdom (UK) Climate Change Committee (CCC) advises that the first carbon budget for NI from 2023-2027 should be set at levels that have an average reduction of 33% on 1990 levels.

Today’s consultation launch “seeks feedback” on the proposed first three carbon budgets for 2023-2027, 2028-2032 and 2033-2037, as well on the interim targets that should be set for 2030 and 2040 for reductions in GHGs.

Katrina Godfrey, DAERA permanent secretary said: “We have, over recent months, had much debate and discussion about financial budgets, but we also need increasingly to focus on and talk about carbon budgets.

“We need to understand the best trajectory to ensure the legally binding emissions targets contained in the Climate Change Act are delivered and this consultation is designed to help us do this.”

According to Godfrey, the “drive to achieve net zero is one that requires all departments here to work collaboratively, with climate action now a high priority for every department”.

DAERA

DAERA said that this consultation provides an opportunity to “talk about what we need to do to respond to the threat” present by climate change and the opportunities that might “emerge”.

Working with other Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) departments, DAERA plans to “carry out significant stakeholder engagement” and to use the feedback to inform the development of Northern Ireland’s first Climate Action Plan.

It has the intention of having advice on new policy proposals and investment decisions ready for returning ministers.

The department said that a series of consultation sessions are planned to include sector specific workshops and a number of public consultation sessions.