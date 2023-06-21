Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for farm safety, Martin Heydon, has today (Wednesday, June 21) announced the opening of a new National Farm Safety Measure 2023.

The measure will provide a financial contribution to participating farmers covering 60% of the eligible cost of quad bike helmets and power take-off (PTO) shaft covers.

A total of €1.5 million has been allocated to support farmers in the purchase of this equipment.

Launching the measure, Minister Heydon said: “This new €1.5 million National Farm Safety Measure will help protect farmers and everyone involved in operating PTO-powered equipment and quad bikes on farms from serious and fatal injuries.

“Investing in safety provides for better working conditions and ensures that work can be done without risk of injury or fatality.

“This measure is designed to drive a change in behaviour and address unsafe practices such as operating a quad without a helmet, or operating machinery with defective or missing PTO shaft covers.”

According to the minister, over the past decade (2013–2022), there have been 10 farm fatalities involving quads, of which two were under 18-years-of-age and six were over 65 years of age.

Farm vehicles and machinery account for over half of all fatalities on farms and entanglement in PTO shafts has caused fatalities and life-changing injuries on Irish farms.

The Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005 places a legal obligation on farmers to ensure that plant and machinery are safe and without risk to health.

From November 20, 2023, it will be mandatory for all operators of All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs /Quads) to undergo training and to wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including a helmet, when using such vehicles for work.

The Farm Safety Measure will be funded from the National Exchequer. The measure is open from today (June 21) to September 29, 2023.

The maximum amount of aid under the measure is for two quad bike (ATV) helmets and four PTO shaft covers.

The grant aid will be at a rate of 60% subject to a maximum eligible cost of €100/PTO shaft cover and €150/quad bike (ATV) helmet.