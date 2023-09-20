A new ‘organic hub’ online platform to allow organic farmers showcase their produce nationally and internationally has been announced by Minister of State with responsibility for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett.

The hub, which is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, is free to use, and its role is to act as a central platform connecting organic farmers, and facilitating the buying and selling of organic livestock and produce across the country.

Organic farmers will be able to showcase their produce and livestock to a network of buyers, both locally and nationally, through the hub.

It will also have a calendar of events which will allow organic farmers to remain up to date with developments regarding organic farming around the country.

Commenting on the new initiative, Minister Hackett said: “Organic farming is going through a period of unprecedented growth in Ireland. This new Organic Hub…developed in partnership with our stakeholders, is another clear demonstration of the measures being put in place to support that growth.”

Advertisement

She added: “[The hub] delivers on one of the key asks of the Organic Strategy Forum, which I convened in 2022.”

The minister encouraged organic farmers to use the service to buy and sell organic produce.

“I believe the hub will be of great benefit in connecting organic farmers around the country,” she said.

“I want to thank and congratulate the Organic Strategy Forum on delivering this key support for Irish organic farmers, which will support ongoing expansion of the organic sector in Ireland.”

Padraig Brennan, the chairperson of the Organic Strategy Forum, commented: “One of the main challenges to growing the value of organic output, which was highlighted at the Organic Strategy Forum, has been the co-ordination of existing supplies and accessing organic inputs.”

Advertisement

Brennan added: “The Organic Hub represents an important step in helping farmers to connect with each other to buy and sell in a user-friendly manner.”

Hackett at Ploughing 2023

Minister Hackett was interviewed this afternoon (Wednesday, September 20) on Agriland’s livestream from the 2023 National Ploughing Championships.

Agriland journalist Aisling O’Brien will sit down one-on-one with the minister at 1:30p.m.

As livestream partner of the National Ploughing Association (NPA), the Agriland team, in association with UPMC, will bring you right to the heart of the action at Ploughing 2023 with live panel discussions at the Agriland pavilion located at Block 3, Row 18, Stand 305 which is open to the public.

Our team of reporters will also be out and about speaking with exhibitors and visitors at the three-day event in Ratheniska, Co. Laois.