Agriland’s livestream from day two of the 2023 National Ploughing Championships is now live across our platforms.

As livestream partner of the National Ploughing Association (NPA), the Agriland team, in association with UPMC, will bring you right to the heart of the action at Ploughing 2023 with live panel discussions at the Agriland pavilion located at Block 3, Row 18, Stand 305 which is open to the public.

Our team of reporters will also be out and about speaking with exhibitors and visitors at the three-day event in Ratheniska, Co. Laois.

Each day the livestream, which can be viewed on the Agriland website and YouTube channel, will cover all of the important issues in Irish agriculture from 12:00p.m to 4:00p.m every day.

Today’s coverage gets underway with a panel discussion between Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher, Green Party MEP Grace O’ Sullivan, and Independent TD Carol Nolan.

Advertisement

Then, from 12:30p.m, we will have a panel discussion with online agri influencers, including digital content creator Sophie Bell, former Macra president Thomas Duffy, and presenter and TikToker Katie Shanahan.

At 1:00p.m, we will bring you the first debate between the candidates for deputy president of the Irish Farmers’ Association, ahead of the association’s elections later in the year.

The two candidates are Alice Doyle and Pat Murphy, and they will both set out their stalls for the role of IFA deputy president on Agriland’s livestream.

After that, Agriland journalist Aisling O’Brien sits down one-on-one with Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Pippa Hackett at 1:30p.m.

At 2:00p.m, Agriland journalist Richard Halleron will take to the stage for a special tillage-centric panel with Shay Phelan, Teagasc and Kieran McEvoy, IFA tillage chair.

Advertisement

The next panel discussion, at 2:30p.m, will feature Jack Nolan, senior inspector at DAFM, Grace Maher, Irish Organic Association (IOA) and organic farmer Kevin O’Hanlon.

At 3:00p.m, a special farm safety, health and well-being panel will get underway with David Rowsome, UPMC physiotherapist, Pat Griffin, Health and Safety Authority (HSA), and a representative from Pieta.

Agriland editor Stella Meehan will take to the stage at 3:30p.m for the final panel of the day which will focus on women in farming. She will be joined by Sandra Hayes from Teagasc, Ciara Lynch from Women in Dairy, and Paula Fitzsimons, ACORNS.

Visitors to Ploughing 2023 can watch all the discussions above live in person at the Agriland tent (Row 18, Stand 305), where they can rest for a few minutes, and charge their phones if needs be.

And as usual, we will have an array of Agriland merchandise on sale for you to take home a memory from the day out at Ploughing 2023.