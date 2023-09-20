The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has published the 2024 recommended lists for winter wheat and oats.

The corresponding list for winter barley was released some weeks ago.

Where wheat is concerned, the following varieties are fully recommended: Graham, JB Diego, KWS Dawsum, Spearhead and Torp.

2024 recommended lists

Graham is a very high-yielding, early maturing variety with moderate resistance to lodging and moderate susceptibility to straw breakdown. It demonstrates very good resistance to mildew.

The variety is moderately susceptible to Septoria tritici and fusarium ear blight. It shows good resistance to yellow rust.

Graham is moderately resistant to sprouting and has a good hectolitre weight.

KWS Dawsum is a moderately early maturing variety with good resistance to lodging and straw breakdown.

It demonstrates very good resistance to mildew and yellow rust. It is moderately susceptible to Septoria tritici.

The variety shows very good resistance to sprouting. Dawsum has a low thousand grain weight with a very good hectolitre weight

JB Diego is a moderately early maturing variety with moderate resistance to lodging and good resistance to straw breakdown.

It is moderately resistant to mildew and fusarium ear blight. The variety is susceptible to Septoria tritici and yellow rust.

Diego shows good resistance to sprouting. Grain quality is good as are hectolitre weights.

Spearhead is a very high-yielding, moderately early maturing variety. It is moderately susceptible to lodging and straw breakdown. The variety shows very good resistance to mildew.

Diego is moderately susceptible to Septoria tritici. It shows good resistance to yellow rust. However, it is susceptible to sprouting. Grain quality is moderate.

Torp is a high-yielding, moderately late maturing variety. It demonstrates good resistance to lodging and moderate resistance to straw breakdown.

The variety demonstrates moderate resistance to Septoria tritici. It is moderately susceptible to mildew. However, it is susceptible to fusarium ear blight and yellow rust.

Diego is moderately resistant to sprouting. Grain quality is also moderate with a low hectolitre weight.

Winter oats

Two winter oat varieties feature on the 2024 Recommended List: Husky and WPB Isabel.

Husky is an early maturing, spring-type variety with high yield potential. It has a short straw with good resistance to lodging and moderate susceptibility to straw breakdown.

Husky will produce grain with good quality. It is moderately susceptible to mildew and susceptible to crown rust.

WPB Isabel is a good yielding, moderately late maturing, spring-type variety. It demonstrates good resistance to lodging and straw breakdown.

It is moderately susceptible to mildew and crown rust. Grain quality is very good as are hectolitre weights.