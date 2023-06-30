Gardaí have confirmed that a man, aged in his late 30s, who had been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of agricultural machinery and livestock, has been released.

According to the Gardaí the man was released without charge yesterday afternoon (Thursday, June 29).

Two people have to date been arrested and released without charge in relation to an investigation into farm thefts in the west Munster area.

Gardaí said: “The investigation is ongoing and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions”.

It is understood both arrests and the subsequent release of the two people were in connection to the investigation into multiple reported thefts to the Kerry and Cork West Garda divisions in late 2022 and early 2023.

These reported thefts included agricultural machinery and livestock, to the value of around €110,000. The thefts also included a tractor and slurry tanker that were later recovered.

The first arrest earlier this month occurred on foot of a number of searches that were carried out at residences and farmlands in north and west Co. Kerry, in which a number of vehicles were seized.

The second arrest had taken place in Tralee earlier this week (Tuesday, June 27).

According to a survey published earlier month more than half of farmers have been the victims of theft.

A total of 1,333 farmers took part in the Irish farm crime survey conducted from July-November 2022 by criminologists at Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin), with the support of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Equipment and tools accounted for just over one fifth of thefts, followed by machinery (18%), fuel (12%) and money and personal items (6%).

Eleven participants stated that a firearm had been taken from their farm, most of which were taken three years or more ago.

The survey found that in just 11% of thefts the stolen items were recovered.

It also showed that 29% of farmers who took part in the survey said that they did not report thefts to the Gardaí.