A man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into a number of reported thefts of farm machinery and livestock in the area of west Munster.

Gardaí said that the arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into multiple reported thefts in the Kerry and Cork West Garda divisions in late 2022 and early 2023.

The thefts, which occurred between November and February, resulted in around €110,000 worth of farm machinery (including a tractor and slurry tanker which were later recovered) and animals being stolen.

Gardaí said that, after an extensive investigation conducted by officers from the Cork West and Kerry divisions, it was suspected that the thefts were linked to an organised crime group believed to be involved in the removal of livestock and machinery in those jurisdictions.

Advertisement

On foot of that investigation, a number of searches were carried out at residences and farmlands in north and west Co. Kerry yesterday (Tuesday, June 13).

In the course of those searches, a number of vehicles were seized.

The searches were conducted by Gardaí from the Cork West and Kerry divisions, with assistance from the Regional Armed Support Unit from Co. Limerick, along with local divisional crime scene unit members and community policing members.

A man aged in his early 20s was arrested as part of this operation.

Advertisement

He is currently being detained at a Garda station located in the Kerry Garda division under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí said that the investigation is ongoing.

A new survey of farmers found that more than half of them have been the victims of theft.

1,333 farmers took part in the Irish farm crime survey conducted from July to November 2022 by criminologists at Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin).

In the 12 months prior to the survey, 18% of participants reported that they had been a victim of theft from their farm. 46% reported that they had been a victim of theft in the last five years.