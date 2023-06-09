More than have of farmers have been the victims of theft, according to a new survey published today (Friday, June 9).

1,333 farmers took part in the Irish farm crime survey conducted from July-November 2022 by criminologists at Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin), with the support of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

In the 12 months prior to the survey, 18% of participants reported that they had been a victim of theft from their farm. 46% reported that they had been a victim of theft in the last five years.

Equipment and tools accounted for just over one fifth of thefts, followed by machinery (18%), fuel (12%) and money and personal items (6%).

Eleven participants stated that a firearm had been taken from their farm, most of which were taken three years or more ago.

The survey found that in just 11% of thefts the stolen items were recovered.

Theft

The rate of burglary reported to sheds and farm buildings (28%) was higher than for houses, with 59% of these occurring in the last three years and 13% in the last year.

17% of farmers reported that their home had been burgled but that most burglaries were experienced (69%) more than five years ago.

Three quarters of respondents said that they were worried about having items stolen from around their farm.

29% of farmers who took part in the survey said that they did not report thefts to An Garda Síochána.

The primary reasons given for not reporting were based on a belief that the incident was not serious enough; that Gardaí would do nothing about it; and that there was insufficient evidence to warrant garda action.

Almost two thirds (63%) reported that they would report any theft from their farm all of the time.

60% of participants believe that An Garda Síochána should have a dedicated unit to deal with farm thefts and rural crime

Although 45% of farmers agreed that Gardaí can be relied upon, 61% felt that more random patrols or a greater garda presence is needed to tackle farm crime.

Almost all of the farmers who took part in the research said that tougher laws and penalties are needed to deal with thefts from farms.

94% believe that courts are too lenient on people who steal from farms and the conviction rates for farm theft offences were too low. Image: TU Dublin

Apart from theft, farmers were also concerned about fly-tipping; speeding; illegal hunting; livestock worrying and trespassing in their local areas.

82% of respondents believe that farmers need to take responsibility themselves for crime prevention.

22% of farmers said that they have CCTV systems installed on their outbuildings.

Survey

The research is part of a worldwide project studying aspects of rural crime in 18 participating countries.

Commenting on the survey, researcher at TU Dublin, Dr. Matt Bowden said: “While there has been much attention to issues of rural crime in recent years, we have very little systematic data.

“This research highlights the Irish farming community’s experience of crime and victimisation, and their perceptions of crime prevention, and helps us to better understand crimes committed against farms and the measures farmers take to prevent their victimisation.”

“We hope that this is the start of a more solid knowledge base on issues related to rural crime and crime prevention in Ireland, giving a voice to the farmers experience of crime,” he said.

“Many victims of crime do not report it. If the true extent of crime and victimisation against the farming community is to be understood, then all victims should be encouraged to report the incident to An Garda Síochána,” Dr. Nicola Hughes, the report’s co-author, added.

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe said: “The views expressed in the report that An Garda Síochána should have a dedicated unit specifically to deal with rural and farming crimes is supported by IFA.

“Such units or teams in other similar jurisdictions have proved to be a game-changer and have contributed significantly to reducing criminal activity.”