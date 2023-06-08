The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) conducted five separate inquiries into five registered people during 2022, according to its latest annual report.

These inquiries resulted in one vet being suspended for six months and one vet being censured.

The VCI is the statutory body with responsibility for regulating the practice of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing.

It is a legal requirement to register with the VCI before a vet or veterinary nurse can practice veterinary medicine in Ireland.

The latest report shows the VCI’s Fitness to Practise (FTP) committee made findings in three out of the five inquiries into registered people and the report of the FTP committee “is awaited in two inquiries”.

According to the VCI annual report 2022, allegations had been made in relation to the veterinary care provided by Dr Joseph Patrick Kavanagh MVB, Bessmont Mills, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, to an animal.

“It was alleged that Kavanagh’s treatment of an animal was inadequate in that he inappropriately administered medication without adequate clinical justification and failed to provide post-surgical care to an animal,” the report outlined.

The VCI FTP committee made findings of “professional misconduct in respect of these allegations” and the VCI directed that Kavanagh “be censured in relation to his professional misconduct”.

The latest VCI annual report also detailed allegations made in relation to John Michael Dalton MVB MRCVS, Upper Cahir Abbey, Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

“The allegations against Dalton related to the prescribing of animal remedies. It was alleged that Dalton, contrary to the Animal Remedies Regulations, failed to maintain appropriate records in relation to the prescribing of animal remedies, signed blank prescriptions, failed to complete relevant sections of horse passports for which Phenylbutazone had been prescribed and failed to maintain appropriate records, invoices or statements in respect of professional services,” the report stated.

The FTP committee made findings of professional misconduct in relation to these allegations and the VCI directed that Dalton’s registration on the register of veterinary practitioners “be suspended six months and that conditions relating to audits of his practice be attached to his registration”.

The latest annual report highlighted that the sanctions imposed by the VCI were “affirmed by the High Court”.

