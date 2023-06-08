The latest collector of vintage tractors to call on the auctioneering services of Cheffins is John Simpson of Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, who is selling off a collection of tractors and spares this month.
There is no single focus to the collection although the largest make represented is Fordson with a sprinkling of Massy Fergusons, John Deeres and Cases, plus a large assortment of parts including David Brown bodywork.
Air Force Fordson
Of the many Fordsons available, one in particular stands out, a 1942 ex RAF tractor tug which is fitted with a rudimentary cab to offer some shelter when working on the windswept airfields of eastern England.
Field Marshal firing on one
The single-cylinder two-stroke diesels of the Field Marshall range struggled on until 1957 when competition from multi-cylinder four-strokes became just too much much for them, a fate suffered by Lanz at the same time.
Row crop Case
Multi-cylinder tractors were the norm in the US with the Case D series enjoying a lengthy 14-year production run. The DC – 4 variant had a wide front axle instead of the original tricycle format.
Ransomes revolutionary combine
Ransomes launched its futuristic Cavalier model in 1966, the chief feature of which was a dual drum arrangement where two cylinders operated against the same concave, the smaller one removing 25% of the grains, enabling the main thresher to be more effective on the rest.
The auction of the collection, amounting to over 70 tractors, will take place on Saturday, June 17 at Market Rasen, Lincolnshire.
Cheffins believe that it has the potential to sell for around £250,000 in total.