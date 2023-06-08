Agriland editor Stella Meehan has been elected as the chairperson of the Guild of Agricultural Journalists in the Republic of Ireland.

The formal appointment of the new chair – as well as other key officers – took place today (Thursday, June 8) at the guild’s annual general meeting (AGM) at the Powerscourt Distillery in Co. Wicklow.

Meehan takes over as chair from Amy Forde, whose four-year term comes to an end today.

The other guild officers whose elections were confirmed today were Michelle Jordan as treasurer, and Elaine Keaveny as secretary.

Commenting at the start of her tenure as chairperson, Meehan said: “I’m delighted to take on this prestigious role as chair of the agri guild.

“I want to thank my predecessor, Amy Forde, and the committee, for guiding the guild through the Covid-19 pandemic and out the other side,” she added.

The Agriland editor also remarked: “It is an exciting and evolving time in agriculture in this country and the importance of agricultural journalists cannot be overstated in providing the agri community with the information most relevant to them, in terms of climate, agri-business, food production and rural living.

“I look forward to working with the committee and newly appointed officers over the next two years to ensure the guild is at the forefront of agricultural affairs and that there is a bright future within agri media for graduates and young people.”

Meehan joined Agriland in august of 2020, and holds a Masters in Journalism from NUI (National University of Ireland) Galway.

She comes from a farming and business background in Co. Galway, and previously worked in the broadcasting, print and political sectors.

Today’s AGM takes place a week before an AGM for the all-island Guild of Agricultural Journalists, which includes agricultural journalists from the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.