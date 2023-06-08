Funding has been increased to deal with tuberculosis (TB) through the wildlife control programme, but the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said the money has not been used to hire the staff required to reduce the number of outbreaks in the country.

According to the IFA, in the last two years, the programme has taken removal and vaccination measures on an additional 3000 badger setts.

The IFA has said that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), has neglected to provide the entire means necessary in dealing with the levels of TB in Ireland.

TB control measures

IFA animal health chair TJ Maher said: “Until we have a fully resourced and effective wildlife control programme implemented on the ground, we will not see any meaningful reduction in TB levels.

“Given the current staffing issues it is no surprise TB levels have increased.”

Maher said: “The burden of TB continues to inflict substantial costs and immense stress on farmers and their families.

“To tackle this issue effectively, it is imperative to focus on addressing the key driver of bTB (bovine tuberculosis), which is wildlife,” he said.

DAFM funding

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue was acknowledged by Maher for having “provided the increased funding required”.

The IFA animal health chair added: “This [funding] has not been utilised to maximise the numbers of operatives on the ground implementing the programme and this is unacceptable.

“It is essential that DAFM prioritises the recruitment process and expedites the appointment of qualified personnel to address this pressing issue.”

Maher said that due to the additional measures and controls farmers had taken on within their farms, farmers would need to see “tangible progress in reducing TB numbers” in the country.

He added: “This will only be achieved with a full complement of dedicated and competent personnel implementing the wildlife control programme on the ground.”