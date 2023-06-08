Live exports from Ireland are a “vital outlet” for Irish farmers and an important source of “healthy, high-quality animals” for EU and non-EU countries, according to the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS).

But the society has also highlighted at a conference at the European Parliament in Brussels that “optimum animal welfare standards” are essential for the transport of live animals and must be prioritised.

Against the backdrop of the European Commission’s ongoing review of current animal welfare legislation, Ray Doyle, ICOS livestock and environment executive, told the conference – which was hosted by MEP Billy Kelleher and Danish MEP Asger Christiansen – that farmers are absolutely committed to animal welfare.

“It’s essential that facts, science and our absolute commitment to animal welfare should be recognised and underpin the capacity for live exports, and we have all of the tools, resources and expertise to provide this in and from Ireland.

“This must be the cornerstone of discussions in agreeing the EU framework for animal transport,” Doyle said.

The commission is scheduled to put forward revised animal welfare legislation in 2023.

According to ICOS Irish farmers “want and strive to have healthy, productive and profitable animals”.

“They know this can’t be achieved without high welfare standards in the management and transport of bovine animals.

“More than that, they personally care for the animals they have reared and want the best for them as they go to market,” Doyle stated.

During the conference at the European Parliament in Brussels he also referred to Bord Bia statistics which showed that live exports from Ireland totalled more than 286,000 animals in 2022 and had a value of €170 million.

Doyle said: “It’s not how long or how far the animal travels, it’s about the conditions in which it is transported and the impact, if any, that this has on its health and welfare, which determines the animal’s productivity and market return.

“Based on the economics alone, it’s in nobody’s interests for any animal not to have anything but the best possible transport arrangements.”

He also shared at the conference latest Teagasc research figures which examined the transport of bovines to Italy, Spain and Lebanon.

Doyle added: “Transport had no adverse effect on animal welfare based on physiological, haematological and immunological measurements.

“There was also no evidence to suggest, under the conditions applicable to the studies, that transport adversely affected the performance of animals post-transport.

“Our livestock industry prioritises the welfare of live cattle during international transportation.”

The European Court of Auditors (ECA) published a review on ‘Transport of live animals in the EU: Challenges and opportunities earlier this year in March which examined the main factors behind the transport of live animals and trends in animal transport.

The ECA identified a number of “opportunities” which it said could be taken into account in light of the upcoming revision of EU legislation. These included: