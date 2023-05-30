Ireland should end live trade exports and “for as long as it exists” maximise the veterinary presence on all live exports to third countries, according to Green Party TD, Brian Leddin.

Deputy Leddin told the Dáil that many farmers find the trade in live exports “quite objectionable”.

“As farmers who care for their animals and who have a long tradition of caring for their animals, they would say it makes more sense and the right thing to do is to slaughter these animals at home as much as possible.

“There is a trade in live export to the European Union (EU) and to north Africa. I do not believe it is a critical part of the market. It is certainly small numbers compared with the total beef kill nationally.

“However, for as long as it exists, we need to ensure the highest standards. It is not acceptable that it should be on select voyages to north Africa and elsewhere. We should maximise the veterinary presence on these shipments,” the Green Party TD for Limerick City said.

Deputy Leddin also questioned the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, about the current level of veterinary presence during live exports.

Advertisement

According to Minister McConalogue his department only permits animals to be transported “in compliance with the European Union’s (EU) animal welfare legislation”.

Live exports

Minister McConalogue told the Dáil that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is currently “exploring all possible options which would allow us to increase the veterinary presence on live export consignments, including the potential for national legislation”.

According to the minister training will begin in early June for official veterinarians that are “new to this area”, to increase the pool of vets who would be available to accompany live exports.

Minister McConalogue said that: “Department officials and inspectors monitor compliance more generally through a system of official controls, including advance checks of paperwork and veterinary checks of the livestock vessel and of all animals before they travel.

“A department official veterinarian boards the vessel before and after loading and is also present during the loading process to ensure the highest standards of welfare are maintained.”

The minister said that over the past three years DAFM has actively contributed to new EU rules on welfare and live exports and that these will be introduced in 2023.

Advertisement

“These rules require that an official veterinarian travel on board the first voyage with livestock to a third country after a ship approval inspection,” he added.

Minister McConalogue said he agreed with Deputy Leddin that the “welfare of animals must be paramount”.

However he also highlighted to the deputy that “it is now a small part of our overall livestock sector, but an important part nonetheless”.

“It offers an important outlet in terms of balancing the market and making sure outlets other than going straight to the factory for processing are available. I certainly think the farming community want to see it continue,” Minister McConalogue added.