The establishment of a second vet school in Ireland and farm partnerships with Coillte will be discussed by TDs and senators in two separate engagements today (Wednesday, May 24).

The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine will meet for two different sessions from 5:30p.m in committee room three of Leinster House today.

Representatives from the Working Group for Reform in Irish Veterinary Education will come before the committee to discuss the potential establishment of a second vet school.

The group of veterinary practitioners has been calling for a second vet school in Munster to provide students with better education on farm animals.

Advertisement

The accreditation standard of any new vet school has been a priority for the group to ensure its graduates can work in Northern Ireland and the UK, group representative James Quinn previously told Agriland.

Agri committee meeting

A previous committee meeting saw unanimous support from TDs and senators to expand the current course offering in veterinary medicine with is currently limited to University College Dublin (UCD).

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Jackie Cahill said:

“The committee has already discussed with key stakeholders the need for a second veterinary school in Ireland to train more vets to meet growing demand for animal health practitioners in the farming and domestic pet sectors.

“Members will now hear from working vets seeking reform of the veterinary education sector on why we need to train more vets and how this can best be facilitated.”

In the second session, the committee will meet with the Farm Partnerships with Coillte Group which represents forestry farmers who have partnership agreements with Coillte, Deputy Cahill added.

Advertisement

Coillte’s scheme for farm partnerships with private landowners (Premium Partners) gives private forest owners “the opportunity to earn an annual, fixed payment from their forests while retaining ownership of their land”.

The Oireachtas committee has nine members from the Dáil and five from the Seanad. The meeting can be viewed live on Oireachtas TV.