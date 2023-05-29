A code of conduct will be drawn up later this year for candidates running in the national elections for the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

The positions of IFA president, deputy president and three of the four regional chairs will need to be filled as their terms are due to finish this year.

Under the rules of the farming organisation, the association’s national treasurer/national returning officer has responsibility “for the orderly execution of all elections and election procedures within the IFA”.

In the absence of a national treasurer/national returning officer these functions are undertaken by the deputy president.

This means that if the current IFA treasurer/returning officer Martin Stapleton does decide to run for election, his functions would transfer to IFA deputy president, Brian Rushe.

Code of conduct

The IFA constitution states that a code of conduct will be recommended to the association’s national council and committees “in good time” before the closing date for candidates being nominated by county executives.

Once agreed, this code of conduct for candidates and prospective candidates takes effect until the result of the elections are declared.

This code of conduct covers declaring conflicts of interest and protecting the association’s reputation.

Advertisement

It also includes a commitment that candidates will not personally gain from their role as an IFA council or committee member.

It states that expenses, which must be documented for reimbursement, will only be claimed “as appropriate to business needs”.

Candidates must also agree not to accept donations, gifts or hospitality without guidance.

Elections

Current Connacht IFA chair, Pat Murphy is the only candidate who has confirmed to Agriland that he will contest the race – the Galway man is running for for deputy president.

Martin Stapleton is understood to be considering putting his name forward in the election to replace Tim Cullinan as IFA president. However, the Limerick man is yet to make an official announcement.

Francie Gorman, the South Leinster Regional IFA chair, told Agriland that he will make his decision on whether to make a bid for the top IFA job within the next fortnight.

The cattle and sheep farmer from Co. Laois, who suffered a serious broken leg in December, is currently discussing his potential bid with his family and supporters.

IFA National Poultry committee chair Nigel Sweetnam said that he has been approached to run in the presidential contest and he is currently considering this.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, some senior IFA figures have ruled themselves out of running in the upcoming elections.

Frank Brady, the Ulster/North Leinster Regional IFA chair, said that he would have considered running for IFA president.

However, under the rules of the association he could potentially lost his regional position if he was unsuccessful in an election bid as his current term is not due to end this year.

Harold Kingston, the outgoing Munster Regional IFA chair, said that it would be an honour to run in the presidential election but his recovery from long-Covid and family commitments have ruled him out this time.

The Cork man added that he was definitely not ruling out a run in the coming years.

Thomas Cooney from Co. Cavan, who ran for IFA deputy president in 2019, said that he is unlikely to stand in this year’s elections, but similar to Kingston, he “wouldn’t rule it out in the future”.

Last week, Wicklow beef, sheep and tillage farmer Angus Woods also ruled himself out of the race to become the next president of the IFA.