The Wicklow beef, sheep and tillage farmer Angus Woods, has ruled himself out of the race to become the next president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Speaking to Agriland, today (Tuesday, May 23) Woods, a former chairperson of the IFA livestock committee, has confirmed he will not contest the position.

Woods contested the 2019 IFA presidential election and received 7,149 first-preference votes but was eliminated with his transfers going to the other two presidential candidates; John Coughlan from Co. Cork and Tim Cullinan from Co. Tipperary.

Coughlan was eliminated on the second count and Tim Cullinan was elected the president of the IFA on December 17, 2019.

Cullinan is currently in his final year as IFA president and the association will host its presidential elections later this year.

To date candidates have been slow to step forward to run for the roles.

Current Connacht IFA chair, Pat Murphy is the only candidate who has confirmed to Agriland that he will contest the race – the Galway man is running for for deputy president.

Francie Gorman, the South Leinster Regional IFA chair has also told Agriland that he will make his decision on whether to make a bid for the top IFA job within the next fortnight.

The cattle and sheep farmer from Co. Laois, who suffered a serious broken leg in December, is currently discussing his potential bid with his family and supporters.

IFA treasurer, Martin Stapleton is understood to be considering running for election. However, the Limerick man is yet to make an official announcement.

Last week, the current IFA deputy president Brian Rushe confirmed to Agriland he would not contest the IFA presidential race.