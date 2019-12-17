ifa elections 2019
Cullinan elected as next president of the IFA
With additional reporting by Breifne O’Brien at the count centre in Castleknock
Tim Cullinan has been elected as the next president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), and will succeed outgoing president Joe Healy.
Cullinan was elected following the second count in the association’s presidential election. The count took place today, Tuesday, December 17, at the Castleknock Hotel in Dublin.
After the first count, Cullinan had accumulated 8,334 votes, nearly 1,000 votes ahead of the next candidate.
The count followed on from the voting procedure, which took place at IFA meetings throughout the country from November 25 to last Friday, December 13.
Following the first count, Angus Woods was eliminated, with his number two votes being distributed during the second count.
This saw Cullinan take a total of 11,497 votes, beating the 9,937 achieved by Coughlan.
The vote followed a hard-fought campaign that saw all three candidates taking part in hustings at several locations throughout the country, which concluded on November 21.
Up to this, Cullinan has served as the IFA’s national treasurer.
The Co. Tipperary native is currently involved in pig farming, but also has background in dairy, beef and tillage.
Cullinan has also served in a number of committee and country roles for the IFA.
He expressed his wish to return “unity” to farm politics.
The incoming president will replace Joe Healy, who has been in office since 2016.
The reins of the organisation will be handed over at the IFA AGM, which is expected to take place early in the new year.
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
Quick Attach Tractor weights
Call for price
-
1999 Massey Ferguson 4270
Call for price
-
2014 Massey Ferguson 7614
Call for price
-
1995 John Deere 6200
Call for price
-
2000 Massey Ferguson 4255
Call for price