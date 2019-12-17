Protesters to ‘stay the night’ to continue Dublin picket

A group of protesters currently demonstrating at Merrion Square, in Dublin city centre, have stated their intentions to hold their picket line overnight.

The protesters, comprising beef farmers who are demanding a higher rise in beef price, outlined their demands, including: a removal of the 30, 24 and 16 month age limits, as well as a removal of both the residency rule and the four-movement rule, among other items.

One of the individual farmer protesters said that the group dropped a letter into the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s secretary general but have received no updates since.

Consequently, the group will stay on the demonstrations for the night, the farmer added.

About 15 tractors are at the protest, with a number of 4x4s on site, the demonstrator claimed, with more protesters on the way to take over from farmers who need to go home to feed cattle.

An Garda Síochána is facilitating the protest. In a brief statement on social media, the Garda Twitter account said:

Due to a demonstration currently taking place on St. Stephen’s Green, there is limited access to the area. Traffic restrictions are also in place on Leeson Street, Cuffe Street, Kildare Street, Molesworth Street and Ely Place.

Meanwhile, AA Roadwatch warned: “A demonstration in the city centre is causing very heavy delays on many routes.”

The event is the second such tractor protest in as many months with a previous protest taking place at the end of last month, on November 26 and 27.