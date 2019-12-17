Dairygold and Aurivo both increase milk prices for November

Both Dairygold and Aurivo have moved to increase their milk prices for the month of November.

Dairygold has decided to increase its November milk price to 30.19c/L including VAT; this also includes 0.65c/L in quality and sustainability bonuses.

This is up 1c/L on the 29.19c/L paid to Dairygold suppliers for October milk.

Meanwhile, Aurivo has also increased its milk price, upping it to 30c/L.

This is an increase of 0.25c/L for Aurivo suppliers.

Previous processor prices

The announcements are the latest to be made by processors for November; yesterday, both Kerry Group and North Cork Creameries announced their figures for last month.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the group confirmed that the Kerry Group base price for November milk supplies is 30.5c/L including VAT.

This is an increase of 1c/L on the 29.5c/L paid for October supplies.

“Based on average November milk solids, the price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 39.568c/L,” the spokesperson added.

This follows milk price announcements already made by Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies.

Meanwhile, North Cork Creameries cooperative has decided to maintain its milk price for both months at 29.5c/L including VAT, based on solids of 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This is the same price as what was paid for October supplies.