Wind and rain warnings issued with 40mm of rainfall expected
Met Éireann has issued two Status Yellow weather warnings this morning, Tuesday, December 17 at 10:00am.
The national meteorological office issued a wind alert for the full country; this will come into effect at 12:00pm tomorrow and will remain in place until 11:59pm tomorrow night.
Met Éireann warns that south-east winds, later veering southerly, will gust 90-110kph on Wednesday, and is expected to be strongest in coastal areas.
In addition, a Status Yellow rainfall warning was issued for eight counties, including: Carlow; Kilkenny; Wexford; Wicklow; Cork; Kerrry; Tipperary; and Waterford.
This warning will kick in at 4:00am tomorrow and will remain in place until 7:00pm.
Meanwhile, for today’s weather ahead of the warnings, frost, ice and fog patches will gradually clear this morning to leave a predominantly dry day with bright spells and just well-scattered showers.
It will be rather cold with highest afternoon temperatures of 4° to 7° in mostly light west or variable breezes.
Frost and fog will clear from southern counties later in the night as southeasterly winds strengthen and rain moves in to affect south Munster.
Minimum temperatures of -2° to +2° are expected but it will turn less cold in the south later in the night.