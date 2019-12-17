One week left to enter massive Censortec heat detection giveaway

Imagine winning the world’s leading heat detection and health monitoring system. Well, this is your last chance. The draw for this massive giveaway will take place next Monday, December 23.

To be in with a chance of winning the Censortec heat detection and health monitoring system simply, visit its website to enter the competition.

Censortec will supply a system of 50 Nedap SmartTags and collars to a lucky farmer. The prize involves the complete installation and backup of a Nedap Cow Control system; the world’s leading cow monitoring technology.

The prize will be given away just in time for Christmas and will be installed in the first quarter of the New Year.

Censortec Ireland is a southern-based company supplying Nedap technology to Irish dairy farmers.

Advertisement

Censortec and Nedap have over 40 years’ combined expertise in dairy farming technology. Censortec installs and supports Nedap livestock management systems all over the island of Ireland.

Commenting, Donagh Crowley of Censortec, said: “We are currently very busy installing Nedap Cow Control systems throughout Ireland.

“Censortec systems are operating all over the country with sales growing exponentially over the past two years. Farmers are realising the benefit of the Censortec animal monitoring system.

“This is one of the largest prizes ever made available to the Irish agricultural industry; make sure you visit the website and enter the draw, you only have days left.”

To be in with a chance to win click here