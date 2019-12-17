Department commissions study into QPS in-spec bonus criteria

A consultancy study on the Quality Payment Scheme (QPS) in-spec bonus criteria that is currently in operation has been commissioned by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The department also confirmed that the next Beef Market Taskforce meeting will take place on Thursday, January 9.

In a brief statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the department noted:

Irish and UK retailers have been invited to participate to discuss market trends and requirements, specifically in relation to the Quality Payment System in-spec bonus criteria currently in operation in the Irish beef sector.

“A consultancy study on these in-spec bonus criteria has also been commissioned by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the department representative also referenced the first meeting of the taskforce, which took place on Tuesday, December 3.

“Minutes and update reports from that meeting will be published on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine website on Wednesday, December 18,” the spokesperson said.

Tesco and Musgrave confirm attendance

Yesterday, Monday, December 16, both Tesco and Musgrave Group confirmed that they would both be in attendance at the meeting of the taskforce.

A spokesperson for Tesco said:

Tesco supports the work of the Beef Taskforce and has accepted an invitation from its chairman to attend the next meeting on 9th January to discuss market trends and quality specifications in the retail sector.

Meanwhile, a Musgrave representative said: “Musgrave supports the work of the Beef Taskforce and has already accepted the invitation from its chairman Michael Dowling to attend a meeting scheduled for January 9, 2020.”