Oireachtas committee to discuss annual report with Teagasc

The Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine will meet tomorrow, Tuesday, December 17, to discuss Teagasc’s annual report for 2018.

Deputies and senators will be briefed by representatives of Teagasc on the company’s overall performance last year, current corporate plans and future strategy.

The meeting will take place tomorrow afternoon at 3:30pm in Committee Room 1 of Leinster House.

Members will also hear an update from representatives of the Irish Coursing Club (ICC) on issues concerning the greyhound industry raised earlier this year.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, committee chairman Pat Deering said:

As Ireland’s agriculture and food development authority, Teagasc is the national body providing integrated research, advisory and training services to the agriculture and food industry and rural communities.

“The committee looks forward to hearing the report on its performance last year and plans for the future.

“Following our previous engagement with the Irish Coursing Club in the summer, members are keen to hear an update on the greyhound industry, particularly in the areas we have requested: traceability of greyhounds; testing for prohibited substances; and illegal hunting,” deputy Deering added.

The committee is comprised of 11 members in total; seven TDs and four senators.

The member TDs include: Jackie Cahill of Fianna Fáil; Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy of Fine Gael; Pat Deering of Fine Gael; Charlie McConalogue of Fianna Fáil; Willie Penrose of Labour; Thomas Pringle of Independents 4 Change; and Brian Stanley of Sinn Féin.

Member senators include: Rose Conway-Walsh of Sinn Féin; Paul Daly of Fianna Fáil; Tim Lombard of Fine Gael; and Michelle Mulherin of Fine Gael.