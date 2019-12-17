Sheep marts: Strong end to the year sees prices for store lambs increase
Mart managers across the country have reported an increase in demand for store lambs, with plenty of customers for these lots.
Prices for store lambs are ranging from €80/head for lambs weighing 34kg up to €98/head for lambs weighing 44kg.
There continues to be a strong demand for butcher and factory-fit lambs, with prices for these lots ranging from €100/head up to €120/head for lambs weighing between 45kg and 60kg.
Over the past number of weeks, store lamb prices have increased by as much €10.00-12.00/head. Furthermore, the same can be said for butcher and factory-fit lambs, with factory agents and farmers paying €8.00-15.00/head more since base quotes started to increase in meat processing facilities.
There has been no change in the cull ewe section, with prices of up to €120/head being achieved for heavy ewes. Feeding ewes are a steady trade, with prices ranging from €45/head up to €80/head.
Baltinglass Mart
Baltinglass Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Saturday last, December 14.
There was a big sale of factory-fit and store lambs, with a strong demand for all classes of sheep, according to the mart manager, Tom Coleman.
Prices were similar to last week, with a top price of €117/head for three lambs weighing 55kg.
In the store lamb section, the top price on the day was €98/head for 17 lambs weighing 42kg.
Furthermore, cull ewes were a good trade, with prices ranging from €60/head up to €93/head.
Sample lamb prices:
- Six lambs weighing 50kg sold for €110/head;
- 21 lambs weighing 55kg sold for €109/head;
- Six lambs weighing 50kg sold for €108/head;
- 16 lambs weighing 48kg sold for €106/head;
- Four lambs weighing 46kg sold for €100/head;
- Three lambs weighing 44kg sold for €100/head.
Roscommon Mart
There was a smaller entry of sheep on offer at Roscommon Mart on Wednesday last, December 11.
There was a good demand for factory-fit lambs and cast ewes, according to the mart manager, Maura Quigley.
A top price of €115/head was achieved on the day for a pen of factory-fit lambs weighing 56kg.
Cast ewe prices ranged from €70/head up to €120/head.
Sample factory-fit lamb prices:
- 56kg: €115/head;
- 56.8kg: €115/head;
- 51kg: €112/head;
- 53kg: €112/head;
- 50.9kg: €110/head.
Store lamb prices:
- 42.3kg: €87/head;
- 40.5kg: €85/head;
- 39kg: €85/head;
- 40.1kg: €85/head;
- 39.3kg: €80/head.
Raphoe Mart
Raphoe Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Monday, December 9. There was a large entry of quality sheep, according to the mart manager, Anne Harkin.
There was a good trade for all classes of sheep, with a top price of €118/head achieved for lambs weighing 60kg.
Heavy ewes sold from €60/head up to €125/head.
Sample lamb prices:
- 30-34kg: €70-80/head;
- 34-37kg: €80-90/head;
- 38-44kg: €90-99/head;
- 44-47kg: €100-110/head;
- 48-60kg: €110-118/head.
Dowra Mart
There was a strong entry of over 1,000 sheep on offer at Dowra Mart on Friday last, December 13.
There was a good trade for all classes of sheep, especially for well-fleshed lambs, with a top price of €124/head for a pen of ewe lambs, according to the mart manager, Patsy Smyth.
Factory lambs made from €94.50/head up to €117.50/head, with good-quality forward store lambs making from €80/head up to a top price of €93.50/head.
Sample factory-fit lamb prices:
- Seven crossbred ram lambs weighing 53.5kg sold for €117.50/head;
- Six crossbred ewe lambs weighing 52kg sold for €117/head;
- 31 Suffolk cross ram lambs weighing 51kg sold for €113.50/head;
- 15 Suffolk cross ram lambs weighing 50kg sold for €112.50/head;
- 16 Suffolk cross ram lambs weighing 48kg sold for €110.50/head;
- 21 Suffolk cross ram lambs weighing 47kg sold for €108.50/head.
Carnew Mart
Some 3,021 sheep were on offer at Carnew Mart on Thursday last, December 12. There was a strong demand for lambs, with a full clearance reported.
A strong demand for store lambs led to an improved trade, according to the mart manager, David Quinn.
Butcher and factory-fit lamb prices ranged from €105/head up to €115/head, with up to €121/head paid for quality ewe lambs.
Furthermore, cull ewe prices ranged from €65/head up to €122/head.
Sample lamb prices:
- 12 ewe lambs weighing 56kg sold for €121/head;
- 18 ram lambs weighing 58kg sold for €115/head;
- 25 lambs weighing 52kg sold for €114/head;
- 18 lambs weighing 51kg sold for €113/head;
- 10 ewe lambs weighing 46kg sold for €113/head.