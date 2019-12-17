Prescriptions for antiparasitic medicine ‘a retrograde step’ – ICMSA

The decision by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) to introduce a requirement for prescriptions for antiparasitic veterinary medicine has been described as a “retrograde step” by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA).

The HPRA has decided to introduce the requirement from January 2022. Lorcan McCabe, the ICMSA’s deputy president, argued that the move would add “yet another layer of bureaucracy and cost for farmers treating their animals”.

“At a time where there is such an emphasis on anti-microbial resistance (AMR), and where farmers are making big efforts to reduce antibiotic usage, it is very disappointing that a further barrier and potential cost is being placed on farmers,” McCabe said.

The system of regulation should be encouraging the appropriate use of such products as opposed to putting barriers in front of farmers.

“ICMSA is concerned that we will see the usual consequences of increased regulation: increased costs and a decline in the number of outlets where they can be purchased,” he added.

The ICMSA deputy president said that the ICMSA would look to meet with the HPRA on this issue.

“From an animal health and AMR perspective, we think this decision goes in the wrong direction – it is a retrograde step – and we will seek a meeting with the HPRA to voice our serious concerns and ask for a review of this decision,” McCabe concluded.