Annual Review and Outlook 2018 launched for agriculture
The Annual Review and Outlook for Agriculture, Food and the Marine 2018 was launched by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed over the weekend.
Launching the review yesterday (Sunday, September 2), Minister Creed said: “Agriculture is Ireland’s most important indigenous industry, with the agri-food sector continuing to play a vital role in Ireland’s economy, with a turnover of €26 billion, contributing 7.8% of GNI (Gross National Income) and generating over 11% of total exports in 2017.
“Employing over 174,000 people, the sector makes a significant contribution to employment, particularly in rural and coastal areas.”
This year’s publication includes chapters on farm incomes and structures, agricultural commodities and inputs, trade, forestry and climate change.
Case studies throughout highlight topics including: women in agriculture; social farming initiatives funded through the Rural Innovation and Development Fund; the future of CAP post 2020; and the launch of a new online international market access tool.
The portal was developed by the department as part of its action plan on intensifying international market access, a key Brexit response, and in line with the “Market Development” theme of the Food Wise 2025 strategy.
Minister Creed concluded by saying: “The policy framework of the agri-food sector needs to evolve and change in response to European and international developments, such as CAP reform, Brexit and trade policy.
“I believe a strong evidence base is essential for policy formation and implementation and am confident that the information and statistics included in the Annual Review and Outlook will assist in policy analysis and debate in the sector over the next year.”