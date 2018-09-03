Annual Review and Outlook 2018 launched for agriculture

The Annual Review and Outlook for Agriculture, Food and the Marine 2018 was launched by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed over the weekend.

Launching the review yesterday (Sunday, September 2), Minister Creed said: “Agriculture is Ireland’s most important indigenous industry, with the agri-food sector continuing to play a vital role in Ireland’s economy, with a turnover of €26 billion, contributing 7.8% of GNI (Gross National Income) and generating over 11% of total exports in 2017.

“Employing over 174,000 people, the sector makes a significant contribution to employment, particularly in rural and coastal areas.”

The Annual Review and Outlook for Agriculture, Food and the Marine 2018 brings together information from a number of sources to provide a detailed examination of Ireland’s agri-food sector, and an outlook for the future, according to the Department of Agriculture.

This year’s publication includes chapters on farm incomes and structures, agricultural commodities and inputs, trade, forestry and climate change.

Advertisement

Case studies throughout highlight topics including: women in agriculture; social farming initiatives funded through the Rural Innovation and Development Fund; the future of CAP post 2020; and the launch of a new online international market access tool.

The portal was developed by the department as part of its action plan on intensifying international market access, a key Brexit response, and in line with the “Market Development” theme of the Food Wise 2025 strategy.

The portal provides information across some of the major export sectors of dairy, meat, seafood and live animals.

Minister Creed concluded by saying: “The policy framework of the agri-food sector needs to evolve and change in response to European and international developments, such as CAP reform, Brexit and trade policy.